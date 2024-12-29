DC-area leaders mourn death of Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 100. D.C.-area politicians have been sharing their condolences for one of Georgia's sons.

The Georgia peanut farmer served one turbulent term in the White House before building a reputation as a global humanitarian and champion of democracy.

D.C.-area politicians and leaders have been sharing their condolences for the longest-lived American president.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

President Carter was a model of love, decency and service — a Georgian who shared our DC values and a life incredibly well lived. We send our love, prayers and condolences to the entire Carter family.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley

Today millions of people, here in America and around the world, mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter, one of the finest examples of the humble servant leader we have ever known. On behalf of the residents of the City of Annapolis, City staff and my family, I offer condolences to the Carter family and all those at home and abroad who have been touched and inspired by President Carter’s life, work and example. President Carter had a special connection to Annapolis. He is the only president to have graduated from the United States Naval Academy (Class of ’46). While at Annapolis, he was guided by the Honor Concept which called for him to serve with integrity and an expectation to ‘stand for what is right.’ He held himself to this moral standard throughout his time in the Navy, his life in politics, and his post-presidential life. He was a man who lived humbly and in constant service to others, working to improve conditions through hands-on work in his home state of Georgia and around the world through his commitment to human rights and the work of his nonpartisan Carter Center. The world is a better place because of the work of James Earl Carter, Jr. May the legacy of this gentle man be a guiding light for all public servants. President Carter, you will be greatly missed.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

Suzanne and I join our nation to mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter, a devoted public servant and 39th president. He served our country in the Navy, as a Georgia state senator, and as the governor of Georgia. We are praying for the Carter family during this difficult time. His faith was always inspiring to others, may he rest in peace.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner:

Jimmy Carter blazed a trail from the peanut fields of Plains, Georgia, to the Navy, the Governor’s Mansion, the White House, and to a remarkable post-presidential career — modeling leadership, philanthropy, and love of country every step of the way. We lost a giant. Jimmy Carter gave me my first job out of law school, and I have deeply admired his service since leaving the Oval Office. His dedication to building homes through Habitat for Humanity has always brought back warm memories of my father, who also volunteered with the organization well into his eighties. Like much of the Greatest Generation, President Carter will be remembered by what he built and left behind for us — a model of service late into life, a tireless devotion to family and philanthropy, and a more peaceful world to call home.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine

President Carter dedicated his life to public service — from the Navy to the Georgia governorship and White House, and countless causes, including the construction of affordable housing, after his presidency. America is better for his service, and I’m praying for his family.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore:

The first lady and I are saddened to hear of the passing of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter. After graduating from the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1946 and serving as a naval officer, he began his service in government, first serving in Georgia’s State Senate and then serving as governor before becoming president. In addition to his extraordinary service to this country, President Carter was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his work advocating for international peace, democracy, human rights, and economic and social development. President Carter and his work made the world a better place and his legacy will be remembered by generations. Please join us in honoring his service to our country.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan:

I join my fellow Americans in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a man of deep conviction and humility who served our nation with great distinction as President, Naval Officer, and humanitarian. President Carter dedicated his life to lifting others up — whether through his tireless work with Habitat for Humanity, his fight against disease and poverty around the world, or his commitment to peace and democracy. Yumi and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Carter family.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

The Department of Defense mourns the loss of President Jimmy Carter at age 100 — a principled leader, America’s longest-lived president, a great son of Georgia, and a steadfast champion of human rights and democratic ideals. Americans will remember President Carter for his leadership in office and his distinguished post-presidency, but the Department also honors his sterling service in uniform. In his Nobel Peace Prize lecture, he noted that his “first chosen career was in the military.” After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946, the future president completed two years of surface-ship duty before beginning to work on submarines. Lieutenant Carter was then selected to join an important program to develop nuclear-powered submarines, and he served on the first U.S. submarine built since World War II. While he was training to become an engineering officer, his father died, and the young sailor resigned from the Navy to support his family in Georgia. In 2005, the USS Jimmy Carter — a nuclear-powered submarine — was commissioned in his honor, and in 2023, Building 105 at the U.S. Naval Academy was renamed Carter Hall. We also honor President Carter for his contributions to global security. The Carter Doctrine still helps undergird our commitment to stability and security in the Gulf. His administration worked to strengthen NATO and U.S. alliances worldwide, grapple with the Iranian revolution, and confront Soviet aggression in Afghanistan. History will also remember President Carter for establishing official U.S. diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China and for personally brokering peace between Israel and Egypt — the first peace treaty between the Jewish state and one of its Arab neighbors. After his White House tenure ended, President Carter and his beloved wife, the late Rosalynn Carter, founded the Carter Center and worked tirelessly to build homes for the poor, fight disease, and expand economic opportunity. And the former president loved teaching Sunday school. President Carter’s lifelong leadership and deep faith will continue to inspire Americans and people around the world. On behalf of the entire Department of Defense, Charlene and I send our deepest condolences to the Carter family.

