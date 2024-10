MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Navy finds wreckage of fighter jet that crashed during training in Washington state.…

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Navy finds wreckage of fighter jet that crashed during training in Washington state. The crew is still missing.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.