Massachusetts couple charged with casting ballots in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple have been indicted on suspicion of casting ballots in New Hampshire despite living…

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple have been indicted on suspicion of casting ballots in New Hampshire despite living outside the state, according to prosecutors.

The couple, ages 56 and 54, each face three felony counts of wrongful voting, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced last week.

According to the indictments, they voted multiple times in Concord despite being domiciled in Massachusetts.

Specifically, the two are alleged to have voted in the Nov, 3, 2020, general election; the Nov. 8, 2022, general election; and the Nov, 8, 2022, Concord School District election. They are believed to have lived in Ashland, Massachusetts, at the time of each of the elections.

A lawyer representing one of those indicted said he’s submitted a plea of not guilty for his client and looks forward to working with the attorney general’s office to better understand the facts and circumstances surrounding the charges.

The two are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack County Superior Court, according to Formella.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.