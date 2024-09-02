2 Phoenix officers shot with 1 listed in critical condition, police say

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded by a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle,…

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded by a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle, and one of the officers was likely saved by his ballistic vest, authorities said Wednesday.

Interim police Chief Michael Sullivan said at a news conference after Tuesday night’s shooting that one officer was hospitalized in critical condition while the other was in stable condition.

The names of the officers haven’t been released.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Saul Bal and said he’s been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder plus burglary and weapon charges.

A $2 million cash-only bond was set at Bal’s initial court appearance Wednesday morning.

County prosecutor Josh Maxwell said Bal has a lengthy criminal history including at least two alleged offenses against officers.

Bal was on parole for a separate offense at the time of the shooting and his parole was set to expire Thursday, according to Superior Court Commissioner Jane McLaughlin.

She said a lawyer was being appointed to Bal’s case and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The two police officers responded to a call of someone attempting to break into a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sullivan said.

Police said the suspect took off running, jumped over a fence and then fired shots at the two officers, hitting them both. The officers returned gunfire but did not wound the suspect, who was later detained hours later not far from the shooting scene near downtown Phoenix.

Sullivan said he had spoken to the officer, who is in stable condition.

“He was traumatized. He had just been shot, and his partner had just been shot,” Sullivan said at the news conference, adding that officers have been met by gunfire 11 times so far this year.

“This is a terrible night for the Phoenix Police Department and for those who love and care for officers and for members of our community,” Sullivan added.

