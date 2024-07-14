Experts, analysts share latest on attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is out of the hospital and recovering after a 20-year-old resident of Pennsylvania attempted to assassinate the current Republican nominee during a Saturday evening rally in Burke.

A barrage of gunfire set off panic as a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV.

While the former president wasn’t injured in the gunfire, officials said one person was killed Saturday. Two others were critically injured when the shots were fired.

Officials identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks moments after he began firing into the crowd.

Here’s the latest expert insight, reporting and analysis from WTOP News following stunning turn of events on Saturday evening:

This is a developing story. Listen live to WTOP for the latest on this shooting.

As investigators worked to identify the shooter who was shot and killed in an attempted assassination, Congressional reaction was already beginning to bubble to the surface.

WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller joined Michael Toscano with the reaction from members of Congress

Former President Donald Trump was released from hospital care shortly after a would-be assassin was shot and killed by authorities. Secret Service said one spectator was killed and two others critically injured.

WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green joined Michael Toscano with reporting on the shooting and the investigation:

Moments after former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he was “was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of [his] right ear.”

Devlin Barrett, Washington Post Law enforcement reporter and co-author of “The Trump Trials” joined WTOP’s Stephanie Gaines-Bryant with reporting from sources at the rally:

