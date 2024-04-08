Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding collapsed bridge

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore's port for nearly two weeks.

APTOPIX Maryland Bridge Collapse Small children run and play through the various flowers and candles at the memorial site for the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP) Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP Maryland Legislature-Governor Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks about ongoing work at the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site, as well as the last day of the state's legislative session, during an interview with The Associated Press in his office on Monday, April 8, 2024 in Annapolis, Md., (AP Photo/Brian Witte) AP Photo/Brian Witte Maryland Bridge Collapse A memorial site to honor the construction workers who lost their lives in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on the side of the road near the blockade to Fort Armistead Park, in Baltimore, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Roberto Marquez, an artist from Dallas, painted a mural in their honor as well as painted their names on several crosses dotting the perimeter of flowers, candles and other items of remembrance. Members of the community honored the victims through prayer and song. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP) Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP Maryland Bridge Collapse Roberto Marquez, an artist from Dallas, paints the name of a construction worker on a cross as part of a memorial near Fort Armistead Park, in Baltimore, Saturday, April 6, 2024, to honor the workers who lost their lives in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP) Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP Maryland Bridge Collapse A memorial site to honor the construction workers who lost their lives in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on the side of the road near the blockade to Fort Armistead Park, in Baltimore, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Roberto Marquez, an artist from Dallas, painted a mural in their honor as well as painted their names on several crosses dotting the perimeter of flowers, candles and other items of remembrance. Members of the community honored the victims through prayer and song. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP) Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP Maryland Bridge Collapse Elisa Salcedo lays flowers, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in front of the memorial site to honor the construction workers who lost their lives in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP) Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore’s port for nearly two weeks.

“I’m going to be spending part of this week with our delegation going down and meeting with leaders and ranking members in the Congress and letting them know that this issue is not partisan. This is a patriotic responsibility to be able to support one of this country’s great economic engines,” Moore said in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is an opportunity to support a port that is directly responsible for the hiring of tens of thousands of people.”

As Maryland lawmakers reached the end of their legislative session Monday, a measure authorizing use of the state’s rainy day fund to help port employees was approved and sent to Moore’s desk. The governor planned to sign the emergency legislation Tuesday, putting it into effect right away.

The bridge collapsed March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka. The ship issued a mayday alert with just enough time for police to stop traffic, but not enough to save a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge.

Authorities believe six workers — immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — plunged to their deaths in the Patapsco River. Two others survived. The bodies of three workers have been recovered, but the search for the other victims continues.

Moore said the state remains focused on supporting the families of the six workers and bringing them closure.

“We are still very much focused on bringing closure and comfort to these families, and the operations to be able to bring that closure to these families,” Moore said. “It has not stopped. It continues to be a 24/7 operation.”

Temporary, alternate channels have been cleared, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said last week that it expects to open a limited-access channel for barge container ships and some vessels moving cars and farm equipment by the end of April. Officials are aiming to restore normal capacity to Baltimore’s port by the end of May.

Moore was upbeat about progress in reopening channels.

He said that if he had been told the morning of the collapse that there would be two channels open in two weeks, “I would have said that sounds really ambitious, considering what we saw, but that’s where we are.”

The governor also spoke of progress in removing debris, saying that crews were able to pull 350 tons (318 metric tons) of steel from the Patapsco River on Sunday.

More than 50 salvage divers and 12 cranes are on site to help cut out sections of the bridge and remove them from the key waterway. Crews began removing containers from the deck over the weekend, and they’re making progress toward removing sections of the bridge that lie across the ship’s bow so it can eventually move, according to the Key Bridge Response Unified Command.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.