Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no top-prize winners in Christmas drawing

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $685 million after no ticket matched all six numbers to nab the grand prize during Monday night’s Christmas drawing.

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed at the New Hampshire General Store along Route 93 South, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Hooksett, N.H. The upcoming $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is the world's fifth-largest lottery prize due to higher interest rates, long odds, fewer ticket sales per drawing, and luck. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The top prize up for grabs during the next drawing on Wednesday has a lump sum option of an estimated $344.7 million, according to Powerball’s website.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot on Christmas Day since 2013, when a ticket in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot, according to a Powerball news release.

The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

While no one won the jackpot Monday, several tickets matched the first five numbers to win big prizes.

Tickets in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania won $1 million each. A similar ticket in California won about $2.08 million, that state’s lottery system said. Non-jackpot prizes in California depend on number of winners and ticket sales, and will differ from fixed prizes shown on Powerball’s site.

Two tickets sold in Colorado and Georgia , won $2 million prizes because their player included the Power Play feature, according to Powerball’s website.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Oct. 11, when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, 32 consecutive drawings have been held without a jackpot winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says.

