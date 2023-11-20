WTOP analysts, experts remember Rosalynn Carter’s life and public service

WTOP experts and analysts remember the life and advocacy of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away Sunday afternoon at the age of 96.

Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady and wife of former President Jimmy Carter, passed away Sunday afternoon surrounded by friends and family at her home in Plains, Georgia. She was 96.

For those who remember the Carters during their time at the White House — and even later as they pursued philanthropy and activism — it is said that the two were partners in every aspect of their 77-year marriage.

Here’s how our experts remember her life and advocacy.

A force to reckon with

Paul Brandus, author of several books on the White House and presidency, speaks to WTOP about President Jimmy Carter's close relationship with Rosalynn.

WTOP spoke to Paul Brandus, author of several books on the White House and presidency, who says there wasn’t a President Jimmy Carter without Rosalynn.

“During the ’76 campaign, when he was out on the road, she would go from small town to small town, and in New Hampshire, and Iowa, and all the early states … She would visit radio stations and newspapers and go to community event after community event touting her husband,” Brandus said. “She was just a tireless on his behalf. So it’s unclear whether he would have even been elected were it not for this incredible work that she did.”

While in the White House, Rosalynn was sent to Latin America and other places where she met with world leaders. At home in the U.S., she was often an emissary for President Carter’s agenda. Not unlike Hillary Clinton during her tenure as first lady, Rosalynn would receive criticism for overstepping her role.

“They think that first lady should do sort of First Lady things, whatever that means. But she was really an advocate for issues that her husband the president cared about. So that’s what she did,” said Brandus.

Breaking the mold

Stewart D. McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, shares the ripple effects of Rosalynn Carter's advocacy.

According to Stewart D. McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, once in office, Rosalynn had no trouble being part of her husband’s work, as well as advocating for issues of her own.

“She and Betty Ford testified together before Congress advocating for addiction to be included in the mental health work that was so important to her,” said McLaurin. “And what an example of two first ladies, one whose husband defeated the other for president of the United States, yet they were aligned together in a policy matter. Such an example for us to reflect on today.”

In addition to the reports that Rosalynn would occasionally attend cabinet meetings at the White House, she was also a participant in some events that shaped the administration.

“She actually took extensive notes during the peace talks at Camp David between Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin that was the Camp David peace accords,” said McLaurin. “And it was her reflections and her notes that are perhaps the most extensive human recollection of those conversations in negotiations.”

Life partners from the start

David Cohen, senior editor at Politico, joined WTOP to discuss Rosalynn Carter's legacy.

Though the Carters, wedded in 1945, were married for an astounding 77 years, not many people know they were in each other’s orbit longer than that.

“They actually met way earlier than that way back in August 1927. If you can believe that,” said Brandus. “The president’s mother, Miss Lillian Carter, she was a neighbor and a nurse who delivered Rosalynn. She actually brought Jimmy who is then all of three years old to meet the new baby. I don’t think either one of them remembers that.”

“Of course, they wouldn’t be married for another 18 years. So they literally spent their entire lives together. It’s just an amazing story.”

In the years since Rosalynn entered the White House alongside former President Carter, her outspoken advocacy has included championing portions of the gender equality movement, pushing for mental health and wellness, supporting caregivers and much more.

She served as an honorary chairwoman on the Commission on Mental Health, even testifying for Senate subcommittees while pushing for improved mental health coverage.

“I used to come home and say to Jimmy, ‘Why are people telling me their problems?’ And he said, ‘Because you may be the only person they’ll ever see who may be close to someone who can help them,'” Rosalynn said.

Celebrations of Rosalynn Carter’s life are expected to begin following the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia, according to an announcement from the Carter Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.