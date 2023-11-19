Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dies at 96

Unlike many previous first ladies, Rosalynn Cater sat in on Cabinet meetings, spoke out on controversial issues and represented her husband on foreign trips. Aides sometimes referred to her as “co-president.”

FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National Convention in Madison Square Garden, July 15, 1976, in New York. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo, File FILE - Four-year-old Prem, whose name means "Love" in Hindi, applies a spot of dry colored powder to the forehead of first lady Rosalynn Carter, left, at a boarding school in New Delhi, Jan. 2, 1978. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/CHW, File) AP Photo/CHW, File FILE - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter listens to a speaker at The Carter Center in Atlanta on April 6, 2011. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. The Carter Center said she died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jason Bronis, File) AP Photo/Jason Bronis, File FILE - Jimmy Carter gives a victory sign as his wife, Rosalynn Carter, holds a newspaper after winning the Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary, April 7, 1976, Milwaukee. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Paul Shane, File) AP Photo/Paul Shane, File FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter with his wife Rosalynn and daughter Amy head to a motel room in Orlando, Fla., March 9, 1976, to watch Florida Primary returns on television. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo, File FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter twirls his wife, first lady Rosalynn Carter, to the music of a country band at a rally in their honor, Jan. 20, 1981, in Plains. Ga. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway, Jr., File) AP Photo/Joe Holloway, Jr., File FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a news conference at The Carter Center, Nov. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File) AP Photo/Ron Harris, File FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity building site, Nov. 2, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File FILE - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File) AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File FILE - President Jimmy Carter, right; his wife Rosalynn Carter, left; and their daughter Amy, center, during a reception for the Democratic National Committee at the White House in Washington, Jan. 21, 1977. Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg, File) AP Photo/Peter Bregg, File FILE - First lady Rosalynn Carter, left, and daughter Amy leave the White House in Washington, March 26, 1978, for a violin suburban Virginia. Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo, File FILE - President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, first lady Rosalynn Carter, lead their guests in dancing at the annual Congressional Christmas Ball, Dec. 13, 1978, at the White House in Washington. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File) AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File FILE - This photo provided by the White House is the official portrait of first lady Rosalynn Carter in the Vermeil Room of the White House, Feb. 18, 1977. Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (The White House via AP, File) The White House via AP, File Fiirst lady Jill Biden speaks about former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Norfolk, Va., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. The Carter Center said she died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta FILE - Former first lady Rosaylnn Carter smiles during an interview at the Carter Center in Atlanta, June 13, 2006. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. The Carter Center said she died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, file) AP Photo/Ric Feld, file FILE Rosalynn Carter, left, and her husband former President Jimmy Carter update donors about current activities of the Carter Center in Atlanta, April 23, 2010. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. The Carter Center said she died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) AP Photo/John Amis, File FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, holds hands with his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, as they work with other volunteers on site, Aug. 27, 2018, in Mishawaka, Ind. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File) Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File FILE - Georgia Gov.-elect Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, celebrate his election win, Nov. 3, 1970, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (Billy Downs/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Billy Downs/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, right, sit together ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) AP Photo/John Amis, File FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, hold hands as they walk from a state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) AP Photo/John Bazemore, File FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wave to the audience at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Aug. 25, 2008. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File) AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter makes phone calls to voters at the campaign headquarters on behalf of her son, Jack Carter, a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Oct. 3, 2006, in Las Vegas. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File) AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File FILE - Jimmy Carter, second from left, receives a hug from his wife, Rosalynn Carter, after the third presidential debate ended, Oct. 22, 1976, in Williamsburg, Va. First lady Betty Ford, center, and moderator Barbara Walters, right, can be seen in the background. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo, File In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Rosalynn Carter, right, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, center, greets Nemo the dolphin at Hawk's Cay Resort near Marathon, Fla., Dec. 29, 2010, in the Florida Keys. On Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, The Carter Center announced that the 96-year-old former first lady had died at her rural Plains, Georgia, home. Back in 2010, the couple and their family stayed at the resort during a vacation in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Rosalynn Carter, right, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, left, watches her husband hold an adolescent green sea turtle at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2010, in Marathon, Fla. On Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, The Carter Center announced that the 96-year-old former First Lady had died at her rural Plains, Georgia, home. Back in 2010, the couple and their family toured the hospital during a vacation in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrives for a Carter Town Hall in which her husband Jimmy Carter was taking questions from students, Sept. 18, 2019, at Emory University in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) AP Photo/John Amis, File FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga., Feb. 8, 2017. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) AP Photo/David Goldman, File FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File ( 1 /32) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.

The Carter Center said she died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. The statement said she “died peacefully, with family by her side” at 2:10 p.m. at her rural Georgia home of Plains.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” the former president said in the statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

President Joe Biden called the Carters “an incredible family because they brought so much grace to the office.”

“He had this great integrity, still does. And she did too,” Biden told reporters as he was boarding Air Force One on Sunday night after an event in Norfolk, Virginia. “God bless them.” Biden said he spoke to the family and was told that Jimmy Carter was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Later, the White House released a joint statement from the president and first lady Jill Biden saying that Carter inspired the nation. “She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities,” the statement added.

Reaction from world leaders poured in throughout the day.

The Carters were married for more than 77 years, forging what they both described as a “full partnership.” Unlike many previous first ladies, Rosalynn sat in on Cabinet meetings, spoke out on controversial issues and represented her husband on foreign trips. Aides to President Carter sometimes referred to her — privately — as “co-president.”

“Rosalynn is my best friend … the perfect extension of me, probably the most influential person in my life,” Jimmy Carter told aides during their White House years, which spanned from 1977-1981.

The former president, now 99, remains at the couple’s home in Plains after entering hospice care himself in February.

Fiercely loyal and compassionate as well as politically astute, Rosalynn Carter prided herself on being an activist first lady, and no one doubted her behind-the-scenes influence. When her role in a highly publicized Cabinet shakeup became known, she was forced to declare publicly, “I am not running the government.”

Many presidential aides insisted that her political instincts were better than her husband’s — they often enlisted her support for a project before they discussed it with the president. Her iron will, contrasted with her outwardly shy demeanor and a soft Southern accent, inspired Washington reporters to call her “the Steel Magnolia.”

Both Carters said in their later years that Rosalynn had always been the more political of the two. After Jimmy Carter’s landslide defeat in 1980, it was she, not the former president, who contemplated an implausible comeback, and years later she confessed to missing their life in Washington.

Jimmy Carter trusted her so much that in 1977, only months into his term, he sent her on a mission to Latin America to tell dictators he meant what he said about denying military aid and other support to violators of human rights.

She also had strong feelings about the style of the Carter White House. The Carters did not serve hard liquor at public functions, though Rosalynn did permit U.S. wine. There were fewer evenings of ballroom dancing and more square dancing and picnics.

Throughout her husband’s political career, she chose mental health and problems of the elderly as her signature policy emphasis. When the news media didn’t cover those efforts as much as she believed was warranted, she criticized reporters for writing only about “sexy subjects.”

As honorary chairwoman of the President’s Commission on Mental Health, she once testified before a Senate subcommittee, becoming the first first lady since Eleanor Roosevelt to address a congressional panel. She was back in Washington in 2007 to push Congress for improved mental health coverage, saying, “We’ve been working on this for so long, it finally seems to be in reach.”

She said she developed her interest in mental health during her husband’s campaigns for Georgia governor.

“I used to come home and say to Jimmy, ‘Why are people telling me their problems?’ And he said, ‘Because you may be the only person they’ll ever see who may be close to someone who can help them,’” she explained.

After Ronald Reagan won the 1980 election, Rosalynn Carter seemed more visibly devastated than her husband. She initially had little interest in returning to the small town of Plains, where they both were born, married and spent most of their lives.

“I was hesitant, not at all sure that I could be happy here after the dazzle of the White House and the years of stimulating political battles,” she wrote in her 1984 autobiography, “First Lady from Plains.” But “we slowly rediscovered the satisfaction of a life we had left long before.”

After leaving Washington, Jimmy and Rosalynn co-founded The Carter Center in Atlanta to continue their work. She chaired the center’s annual symposium on mental health issues and raised funds for efforts to aid the mentally ill and homeless. She also wrote “Helping Yourself Help Others,” about the challenges of caring for elderly or ailing relatives, and a sequel, “Helping Someone With Mental Illness.”

Frequently, the Carters left home on humanitarian missions, building houses with Habitat for Humanity and promoting public health and democracy across the developing world.

“I get tired,” she said of her travels. “But something so wonderful always happens. To go to a village where they have Guinea worm and go back a year or two later and there’s no Guinea worm, I mean the people dance and sing — it’s so wonderful.”

In 2015, Jimmy Carter’s doctors discovered four small tumors on his brain. The Carters feared he had weeks to live. He was treated with a drug to boost his immune system, and later announced that doctors found no remaining signs of cancer. But when they first received the news, she said she didn’t know what she was going to do.

“I depend on him when I have questions, when I’m writing speeches, anything, I consult with him,” she said.

She helped Carter recover several years later when he had hip replacement surgery at age 94 and had to learn to walk again. And she was with him earlier this year when he decided after a series of hospital stays that he would forgo further medical interventions and begin end-of-life care.

Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived U.S. president. Rosalynn Carter was the second longest-lived of the nation’s first ladies, trailing only Bess Truman, who died at age 97.

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born in Plains on Aug. 18, 1927, the eldest of four children. Her father died when she was young, so she took on much of the responsibility of caring for her siblings when her mother went to work part time.

She also contributed to the family income by working after school in a beauty parlor. “We were very poor and worked hard,” she once said, but she kept up her studies, graduating from high school as class valedictorian.

She soon fell in love with the brother of one of her best friends. Jimmy and Rosalynn had known each other all their lives — it was Jimmy’s mother, nurse Lillian Carter, who delivered baby Rosalynn — but he left for the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, when she was still in high school.

After a blind date, Jimmy told his mother: “That’s the girl I want to marry.” They wed in 1946, shortly after his graduation from Annapolis and Rosalynn’s graduation from Georgia Southwestern College.

Their sons were born where Jimmy Carter was stationed: John William (Jack) in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 1947; James Earl III (Chip) in Honolulu in 1950; and Donnel Jeffery (Jeff) in New London, Connecticut, in 1952. Amy was born in Plains in 1967. By then, Carter was a state senator.

Navy life had provided Rosalynn her first chance to see the world. When Carter’s father, James Earl Sr., died in 1953, Jimmy Carter decided, without consulting his wife, to move the family back to Plains, where he took over the family farm. She joined him there in the day-to-day operations, keeping the books and weighing fertilizer trucks.

“We developed a partnership when we were working in the farm supply business,” Rosalynn Carter recalled with pride in a 2021 interview with The Associated Press. “I knew more on paper about the business than he did. He would take my advice about things.”

At the height of the Carters’ political power, Lillian Carter said of her daughter-in-law: “She can do anything in the world with Jimmy, and she’s the only one. He listens to her.”

Ceremonies celebrating the life of Rosalynn Carter will take place after the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia, the Carter Center announced Sunday evening.

The repose on Nov. 27, at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, is open to the public. A private funeral and interment will take place Nov. 29 but the services will be broadcast on TV and streamed online, the center said.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.