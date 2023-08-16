Mark Meadows wants Fulton County charges moved to federal court

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff, is seeking to have charges against him in a sweeping Georgia racketeering case moved to federal court.

▶ Watch Video: Mark Meadows asks to move Georgia election case to federal court

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff, is seeking to have charges against him in a sweeping Georgia racketeering case moved to federal court.

Meadows and Trump were among 19 people indicted Monday night in a case accusing them of acting as a “criminal enterprise” in their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election after Trump’s defeat.

Meadows was charged with racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. He was on a recorded phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, in which Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes — the number he’d need to wipe out Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Meadows is portrayed in the indictment as a go-between for Trump and others involved in coordinating his team’s strategy for contesting the election and “disrupting and delaying the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.”

In his filing Monday, an attorney for Meadows argues that the case should be heard in federal rather than state court because it involved his work as a White House employee.

“The conduct giving rise to the charges in the indictment all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff,” wrote Meadows’ attorneys. “In these circumstances, federal law provides for prompt removal of a criminal prosecution.”

A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not reply to a request for comment.

Meadows’ attorneys also say they intend to file a motion seeking dismissal of the charges against him.

“Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President’s behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President,” they wrote. “One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things.”

At a press conference on Monday night, Willis said all defendants in the case are expected to turn themselves in for arraignment by Aug. 25. It is not clear when Meadows, Trump or others will do so.

Trump and several other defendants have proclaimed their innocence and accused Willis of pursuing the prosecution for political gain.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.