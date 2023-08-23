Flash flooding at Grand Canyon’s South Rim leads to over 100 evacuations

Up to three inches or rain set off flash flooding in the town of Tusayan at the Grand Canyon's South Rim Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 people from hotels and employee housing.

Up to three inches or rain set off flash flooding in the town of Tusayan at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 people from hotels and employee housing and the temporary closure of a major highway, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. Water was three feet deep on U.S. Highway 64 leading to the rim entrance, the office said.

A longtime canyon guide said he’d never seen anything like it.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 70 students from the Grand Canyon Unified School District sheltered on school property but were later reunited with their families.

No injuries were reported.

Highway 64 was later reopened with limited access and crews were assessing any damage left behind by the floodwaters.

But the National Weather Service Flagstaff, Ariz. office said the danger wasn’t necessarily over:

Daniel Fulghum, a Grand Canyoun guide, told CBS News’ Patrick Torphy there were “200, 300 cars lined up waiting to get through” on the highway, parked, with their engines off. Many first responders were at the scene.

They were using snow plows and backhoes to get mud off the road, Fulghum said.

“I had to wait for five hours just waiting for the water to recede but of course, I wanted to get back to my place” because he had seven hungry huskies waiting for dinner. He lives about 25 miles south, in Valle, Ariz.

“I’ve worked 15 years in the canyon. … I’ve never seen anything like that on the rim. It was amazing,” he said.

