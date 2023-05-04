$141M national payout coming to some TurboTax users

Consumers who used Intuit's TurboTax products to file their taxes in 2016, 2017 or 2018 may be getting a check in the mail as soon as next week.

The payouts to an estimated 4.4 million TurboTax customers across the U.S. come as part of a multistate settlement totaling $141 million announced one year ago.

Intuit was accused of misleading consumers, steering those eligible for the IRS Free File Program to pay for TurboTax products instead.

Attorneys general in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. announced Thursday that consumers can expect an email letting them know they’re eligible for awards from the settlement.

“The consumer does not need to respond to that email,” said Bill Gruhn, chief of the Consumer Protection Division in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Gruhn said the emails simply notify the consumers to expect to receive a check in the mail from Rusk Consulting, which is administering the settlement distributions.

“The average consumer will receive $29 to $30,” Gruhn said.

Maryland will get nearly $2.2 million for 71,950 consumers under the settlement. In Virginia, $3.6 million will go to 119,000 taxpayers. In D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb tweeted, “More than 10,000 DC residents who were deceived by Intuit will receive checks in the mail beginning next week.”

Intuit did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.

“Intuit is pleased to have reached a resolution with the state attorneys general that will ensure the company can return our focus to providing vital services to American taxpayers today and in the future,” Tania Mercado, senior manager for communications with Intuit, said in a statement to WTOP.

For more information on the settlement and distribution of funds, visit the settlement website set up by Rust Consulting.