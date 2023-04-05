TRUMP INDICTMENT
Update: Cash App founder, MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco
CBS News
April 5, 2023, 2:11 AM
A man stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco was well-known tech executive Bob Lee, founder of Cash App and the former chief technology officer of Square, sources told KPIX.
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
