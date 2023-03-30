Trump and Republicans fundraise off indictment news

Former President Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee wasted no time Thursday in sending emails to raise money over Trump's indictment.

A New York grand jury has indicted Trump on allegations linked to a business records investigation related to a “hush money” payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. His attorney Susan Necheles confirmed the indictment, although the specific charge or charges have not yet been made public. An indictment is not a conviction.

“We are living through the darkest chapter of American history,” the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee said in an email.

A Trump campaign fundraising email said, “The Radical Left — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country — have INDICTED me in a disgusting witch hunt. … But I promise you this: This Witch Hunt will BACKFIRE MASSIVELY on Joe Biden. With your support, we will write the next great chapter of American history — and 2024 will forever go down as the year we saved our Republic.”

The fundraising email then asked supporters to contribute $24, $47, $75, $100, $250, or another amount.

The NRSC, which supports Republican senatorial bids, also blasted Democrats.

“CORRUPT NY attorneys just INDICTED President Trump,” the NRSC email said. “This is an escalation of Democrats using the power of the state to target and silence their enemies.”

The email didn’t directly ask for money but encouraged people to sign a “petition” link that goes directly to possible donation amounts.

Before the indictment, some of Trump’s advisers told CBS News that they believe an indictment could help him politically with his base.

— Sarah Ewall-Wice and Fin Gomez contributed to this report