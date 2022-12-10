‘Significant storm’ to impact western region of U.S. this weekend

The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday about a "significant storm" headed to California and portions of the western region of the U.S. this weekend.

The storm will impact the California coastline into the southwest this weekend with “heavy to excessive rainfall along the Golden State coastal areas and widespread heavy snow from the Sierra into much of the intermountain West,” the NWS said in a statement.

The excessive rainfall will affect the central California coast on Saturday, and southern California around the greater Los Angeles and San Diego areas on Sunday.

The system will become a “large-scale and significant storm early next week” across the central and southern U.S. with heavy snow, rain and severe weather, according to the NWS. The snow is expected to spread into the mountains of the central Rockies and Arizona Sunday, with totals of 6 to 12 inches anticipated through early Monday morning, the NWS said.