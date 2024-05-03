AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

April 16 – May 2, 2024 Brazilian singer Catia de Franca performs her blend of psychedelic rock with traditional rhythms…

April 16 – May 2, 2024

Brazilian singer Catia de Franca performs her blend of psychedelic rock with traditional rhythms and modernist poetry. Mothers search a field on the outskirts of Mexico City looking for remains of missing love ones. Gangs in Haiti lay siege to several neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince, burning homes and battling with police.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Leslie Mazoch, AP senior photo editor for Latin America and Caribbean, in Mexico City.

