Church bus carrying 15, most of them children, flips over in Houston

A church bus carrying 15 people, most of them children, flipped over in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Harris County sheriff. Most were taken to local hospitals with “possible, but non-life-threatening injuries,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Sunday afternoon.

According to Gonzalez, there were three adults and 12 children on board at the time of the crash. The 42-year-old driver “failed to control speed while negotiating the curve causing the bus to roll on its right side,” Gonzalez tweeted,

Fourteen of the passengers were transported to area hospitals with “possible, but non-life-threatening injuries,” Gonzalez said. A 33-year-old was in stable condition. The driver was not injured and did not appear to be intoxicated, Gonzalez said.

It was not initially clear exactly how many people were on board, Gonzalez said, because the bus was making various stops to drop people off and pick others up. He initially estimated there were anywhere from about 15 to 25 people onboard at the time of the crash.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

A woman who said that her grandchildren were involved in the crash told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU that the bus was carrying “kids and babies.”

“My grandson’s girlfriend was pinned under, they had to cut her out,” she said. “I don’t know how she’s doing. My grandson, my youngest one, is fading in and out of consciousness, I don’t know how he is. They just took the other one, and my grandson’s friend, they’re all at another hospital, so we don’t know how anybody is.”