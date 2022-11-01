WAR IN UKRAINE: Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military | Heavy barrage on Ukraine
Home » National News » Rare first-edition copy of…

Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution up for auction

CBS News

November 1, 2022, 8:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An official first printing of the U.S. Constitution is set to go up for auction next month, New York-based auction house Sotheby’s announced Tuesday. The historic document will be put up for auction during a dedicated live sale on Dec. 13.

It is one of only two such copies that are in private hands, and one of only 13 total copies known to exist, Sotheby’s said. The other 11 are in public government collections.

It’s the first time in more than 125 years that this particular manuscript has gone up for auction, according to Sotheby’s, which estimates it will sell for anywhere between $20 and $30 million.

It will hit the auction block just over one year after Sotheby’s auctioned off the only other known privately owned first-edition copy, known as the Goldman Constitution. It went for a staggering $43.2 million last November, a record for any book, manuscript or printed text sold at auction, Sotheby’s said.

Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts, said in a statement that last year’s record sale was proof of the “enduring importance and influence” of the historical document, adding that there are high hopes for the sale of the remaining copy.

“A year later after the record-breaking sale, we hope the remarkable opportunity to acquire one of two privately owned copies of the Constitution will inspire a similar response that galvanized the public last year,” Austin said.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up