Shooting suspect believed to be on run with his daughter, 15

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 4:58 PM

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was shot to death Monday in a domestic violence incident and police said the suspect is a man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter.

Officers responding around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

“This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous,” said the statement from the Fontana Police Department.

Investigators believe Graziano is with his teen daughter in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates.

During the investigation at the home, nearby Cypress Elementary School was temporarily locked down as a precaution, police said.

