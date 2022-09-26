RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » National News » Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie…

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 9:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up