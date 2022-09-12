List of Emmy Award winners include Keaton and Garner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:…

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

