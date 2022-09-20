We've rounded up information on how you can donate or volunteer to assist people in Puerto Rico, and help the cleanup and rebuilding get started.

Puerto Rico has been devastated by Hurricane Fiona. The storm has knocked out the power grid and caused major flooding and damage to trees, roads, homes and buildings.

Looking to help those affected recover from the storm? We’ve rounded up information on how you can help reach those in need.

An aid group for Puerto Rico called Brigada Solidaria del Oeste is raising money to help, and is also asking for donations of water filters, solar lamps and water purification tablets.

Taller Salud is asking for non-perishable food items in addition to toiletries and other staples. The nonprofit founded by women in Puerto Rico is also collecting monetary donations to help with the cleanup.

A fund created by local business owners after the last hurricane called PRxPR is helping to rebuild businesses after the storm. They launched a fund specifically for Fiona.

Global Giving has started a Hurricane Fiona-specific fund to help connect local nonprofits with money to help with assisting residents. You can select to donate one time or monthly. The fund had raised over $14,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico is raising money to help those in need and to start rebuilding once it’s possible. Find out how you can donate on their website.

The Foundation for Puerto Rico is asking for donations and volunteers to help with the damage and displaced residents. They have multiple ways to donate money online.

The Puerto Rican Civic Club is asking for PayPal donations to help keep the lights on after the hurricane. The group is raising money for solar lights and propane and gas generators.