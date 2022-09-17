Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole

Recovering addicts work to help others in ‘Project Recover’

Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

Arizona Legislature won’t defend law limiting police filming

Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial

Judge signs off on fund for U-Michigan doctor’s victims

More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit

Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up