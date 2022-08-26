RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Former St. Louis aldermen plead guilty to bribery charges

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 6:14 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two more former St. Louis alderman pleaded guilty Friday to federal corruption charges, admitting that they took bribes from a small business owner in exchange for approving legislation authorizing property tax breaks.

Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed pleaded guilty to one count of theft and bribery and one count of racketeering and bribery. Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of theft and bribery, and one count of racketeering and bribery.

Boyd also pleaded guilty to a separate, two-count wire fraud indictment that said he fraudulently sought $22,000 from an insurance company for damaged vehicles he lied about owning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of bribery, racketeering and wire fraud.

If U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark accepts the plea agreements, each faces a maximum of four years in prison and will pay restitution.

All three men were released on bail until their sentencing hearings in December. They all resigned in recent months.

