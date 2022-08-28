RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
AP Top U.S. News at 8:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding shorelines

Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast

3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

EXPLAINER: Lower prescription prices to take time in new law

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

