California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance Mickey Mantle card…

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding shorelines

Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast

3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

EXPLAINER: Lower prescription prices to take time in new law

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.