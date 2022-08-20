WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
AP Top U.S. News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Authors and friends rally and read for Salman Rushdie

Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard

Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban

Judge denies bail for Rushdie’s attacker, bars interviews

Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring linked to July death

Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast

