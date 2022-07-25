WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Home » National News » Senate vote on auditor…

Senate vote on auditor criticized as ‘political theater’

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 7:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats have voted to seek to remove Delaware’s state auditor from office.

Senators voted 13-7 Monday for a resolution to hold a joint session of the legislature regarding the removal of Auditor Kathy McGuiness, a Democrat.

The resolution must also be approved by the House, but Democratic House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said he has no plans to call a special session. He criticized the Senate vote as “political theater.”

McGuiness was convicted recently of misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct and structuring a contract with a consulting firm to avoid complying with state procurement rules. She was acquitted on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

House shows love for some IT modernization funds, but not all of them

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up