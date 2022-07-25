Senate vote on auditor criticized as ‘political theater’

Senate Democrats have voted to seek to remove Delaware’s state auditor from office.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats have voted to seek to remove Delaware’s state auditor from office.

Senators voted 13-7 Monday for a resolution to hold a joint session of the legislature regarding the removal of Auditor Kathy McGuiness, a Democrat.

The resolution must also be approved by the House, but Democratic House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said he has no plans to call a special session. He criticized the Senate vote as “political theater.”

McGuiness was convicted recently of misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct and structuring a contract with a consulting firm to avoid complying with state procurement rules. She was acquitted on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.

