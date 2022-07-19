Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Police: Target arson was diversion to steal merchandise

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 10:47 AM

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware man has been charged with arson in a Target store fire that police say he started “as a diversion to steal a cart full of merchandise.”

Dover police say the 26-year-old man started the fire in the linen section of the store on July 10 and the store was quickly evacuated.

No injuries were reported, but police say $3 million to $4 million in merchandise was damaged by smoke or fire.

The News Journal reports that Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said the store will remain closed for several weeks for repairs and restocking.

Police say the Dover man was arrested at home and charged with first-degree arson, 19 counts of first-degree reckless endangering and other offenses.

Latest News | National News

arson | delaware | dover | target

