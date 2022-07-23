WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 2:33 PM

DALLAS (AP) — A suspected drunken driver has been shot and killed by a suburban police officer in Dallas after the driver refused to stop, fired repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander early Saturday, police said.

The man refused to stop for the officer in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford before 2 a.m., then led the officer on a pursuit into Dallas while shooting at the officer, Bedford police said on Twitter.

The Bedford officer called the Dallas Police Department for assistance.

The man stopped on a Dallas freeway and continued to fire at the officer, striking a bystander. The Bedford officer then fatally shot the driver, according to a separate statement from Dallas police.

The bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition and no officers were injured in the shooting, Dallas police said.

Authorities have released no names.

Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, which is investigating the shooting. Dallas police did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

