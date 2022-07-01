Nurse practitioner pleads guilty in $15M equipment scheme

A North Carolina nurse has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare of nearly $15 million by filing claims for medically unnecessary orthopedic braces and other medical equipment.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, says Justin Segrest of Mount Airy pleaded guilty on Thursday to a conspiracy charge.

During 2018 and 2019, Segrest was a nurse practitioner and was working for a Delaware telemedicine company.

Segrest admitted in court to signing false medical records describing “assessments” of Medicare beneficiaries and certifying that he had performed medical examinations when he actually had not.

