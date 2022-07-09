RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Delaware man convicted of hate crime gets 4 months in prison

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 5:02 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man convicted earlier this year of a felony hate crime for what authorities say was the persistent harassment of a Black female employee in Gov. John Carney’s office has been sentenced to four months in prison.

The News Journal reported Friday Matthew Gregg will also be required to complete community service, anger management, and mental health and substance abuse counseling.

Authorities said Gregg called the receptionist in Carney’s office repeatedly in 2020. According to court documents, he targeted the woman with racist and sexist slurs.

