Delaware man convicted of hate crime gets 4 months in prison

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man convicted earlier this year of a felony hate crime for what authorities say was the persistent harassment of a Black female employee in Gov. John Carney’s office has been sentenced to four months in prison.

The News Journal reported Friday Matthew Gregg will also be required to complete community service, anger management, and mental health and substance abuse counseling.

Authorities said Gregg called the receptionist in Carney’s office repeatedly in 2020. According to court documents, he targeted the woman with racist and sexist slurs.

