RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » National News » Officials: 3 juveniles hurt…

Officials: 3 juveniles hurt in boating accident in Delaware

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILLSBORO, Del. — Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river.

The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti says the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro.

Globetti says a boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling six juveniles on two tubes when the accident occurred.

Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company show the boat wedged sideways underneath a damaged dock.

Another boater picked up three juveniles and took them to a dock, where paramedics and firefighters treated them.

Globetti says one was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and another was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up