Officials: 3 juveniles hurt in boating accident in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. — Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river.

The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti says the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro.

Globetti says a boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling six juveniles on two tubes when the accident occurred.

Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company show the boat wedged sideways underneath a damaged dock.

Another boater picked up three juveniles and took them to a dock, where paramedics and firefighters treated them.

Globetti says one was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and another was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

