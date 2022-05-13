RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Coroner IDs inmates who died in same unit at S Carolina jail

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:11 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A coroner identified Friday two inmates who died in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina the day before.

Authorities said Allan Lindsay Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unconscious by Greenville County jail employees around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Friday that the cause and manner of the deaths were still under investigation. Authorities previously said autopsies for both men had been scheduled Friday.

Officials have not said what charges the men faced or how long they had been jailed. Online court records show Zack was charged in 2020 with felony DUI resulting in death. Those charges were still pending as of Friday, according to the court database.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

