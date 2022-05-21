RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims to capture Mariupol | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 3:02 AM

May 14-20, 2022

From the glamour of Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arriving at the premiere of the film “Armageddon Time” at the 75th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paying his respects at the funeral of Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, during a farewell ceremony at the International Convention Center Ukrainian House, in Kyiv, Ukraine, to a surprise visit of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II to unveil a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line’s official opening at Paddington station in London, England, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

