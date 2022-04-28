RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
Home » National News » Holocaust survivor who helped…

Holocaust survivor who helped found Dallas museum dies at 94

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Max Glauben, a Holocaust survivor who tirelessly shared his story and was among the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, died Thursday. He was 94.

Glauben, a longtime Dallas resident, died after being diagnosed with cancer, a museum spokesman said.

Glauben is among Holocaust survivors who had their recollections recorded by the USC Shoah Foundation in a way that will allow generations to come to ask his image questions.

“Max embodied the spirit of resiliency. He turned the atrocities inflicted upon him, his family, and six million Jews during the Holocaust into a message of kindness, love, and optimism,” Mary Pat Higgins, president and CEO of the museum, said in a statement.

Glauben told The Associated Press for a story in 2019 that after losing his family in the Holocaust, he told himself he would “do anything possible to educate the people and let them know what kind of tragedy this was.”

Glauben was born on Jan. 14, 1928, and grew up in Poland. He was 11 when World War II began. He survived the Warsaw Ghetto and Nazi concentration camps. His parents and younger brother were killed.

He was on a death march to the Dachau concentration camp when he was liberated by the U.S. Army on April 23, 1945, the museum said.

He immigrated to the U.S. in 1947, served in the U.S. Army and moved to Dallas, where he and his wife, Frieda, raised a family.

In 2019, The Dallas Morning News named him its Texan of the Year.

Glauben’s death came as Israel’s national Holocaust memorial day was marked on Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up