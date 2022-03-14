RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Home » National News » Shooting outside Chicago pizza…

Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago’s South Side has left seven men wounded, authorities said.

The men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot, police said. Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.

A car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a press briefing Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known whether there was an argument just before the shooting.

“Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable,” Brown said.

A second vehicle may have been involved, Brown said. It wasn’t known whether more than one person fired shots at the men and Brown asked the public to share any information to help in the ongoing investigation.

No arrests were immediately made. The men who were shot ranged in age from their early 30s to their 60s, police said.

The shooting came amid an increase in gun violence in the city. Last year, 797 homicides occurred in Chicago — more than any single year in the last quarter century.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up