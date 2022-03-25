RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » National News » Philadelphia police say September…

Philadelphia police say September mass shooting was hired hit

CBS News

March 25, 2022, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing on a crowded sidewalk when the shooter opened fire from inside a car. Jones was killed, and half a dozen more were hospitalized.

“There are so many people dropping down to the ground, dodging bullets,” Marshmond said. “For someone to do that, broad daylight, kids are coming home from school, and to just shoot into a crowd of people like that, that person needs to be caught.”

screen-shot-2022-03-25-at-10-45-00-am.png Steven Jones

CBS

“The person that did this — just didn’t care about anyone,” Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said.

Detectives say Jones’ family is hopeful for justice. One person has already been arrested, Vanessa Singletary-Selby. The 28-year-old was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with homicide and conspiracy. She was denied bail and is being held in a Philadelphia jail.

screen-shot-2022-03-25-at-10-47-38-am.png Vanessa Singletary-Selby

CBS Philadelphia

Police say Singletary-Selby ordered a hit in retaliation for a dispute with one of the victims who was wounded in the shooting. 

But police say Singletary-Selby has not been cooperative, and the identity of the shooter remains a mystery.

An attorney for Singletary-Selby said Friday that she has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Tags:

philadelphia

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up