AP Top U.S. News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

Firefighters increase containment on Colorado wildfire

Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

Ukrainian students overseas fret about relatives, the future

US-backed group gets lifesaving meds to Ukrainians amid war

Shooting at Chicago area shopping mall kills 1, wounds teen

