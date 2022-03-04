CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Fire chief: Cut gas…

Fire chief: Cut gas pipe found in basement after explosion

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Investigators have found a cut gas pipe in the basement of a Maryland four-story apartment building destroyed by an explosion and fire, but investigators are working multiple theories on the cause, a fire official said Friday.

It is possible a maintence worker who was working on plumbing at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring at the time of Thursday’s explosion cut the gas pipe, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said at a briefing. It’s too early to say whether it was cut accidentally, he said. Investigators don’t have an ignition source, he said. The worker, who was injured in the blast, has been able to talk to investigators, he said.

All known residents of the building have been accounted for a day after the fire, Goldstein said. Some residents got out with help from fellow residents or on their own, one resident jumped from a second-story window and at least one was helped out by fire personnel, Goldstein said.

Of the 12 adults and two children who went to hospitals, three remain in serious condition, he said. He added that seven have already been discharged.

While there are no reports of missing residents, Goldstein said human remains dogs alerted in the front left corner of the building and investigators are operating under the belief that there’s a person there, removing debris by hand.

“We want to rule out that there was somebody who was in front of the building at the time of the blast,” he said.

More than 200 residents were displaced overnight from the six buildings in the complex just north of Washington, D.C. , and three of those buildings were deemed unsafe to occupy, he said. Power was restored to the other three buildings and officials hope residents can return Friday night, he said.

A nearby resident’s outdoor security camera recorded the explosion, which destroyed an end unit of one building. Other video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof and debris scattered over the ground.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up