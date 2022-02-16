OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Ex-council president ordered to pay restitution, fine

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 8:56 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Wilmington City Council president convicted of funneling public money to a nonprofit he controlled has been ordered to repay some of that money.

The News Journal reports that Theo Gregory, who was convicted in November of official misconduct, was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution and a $1,000 fine on Friday.

The case against Gregory stems from a $40,000 grant that went to a nonprofit he founded and his wife helps run.

Prosecutors alleged that Gregory routed money to a nonprofit that paid him a salary after he left office in 2017.

Gregory’s defense said he didn’t benefit from the award since he donated money and services equal to or greater than that amount.

