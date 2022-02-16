Ex-council president ordered to pay restitution, fine

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Wilmington City Council president convicted of funneling public money to a nonprofit he controlled has…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Wilmington City Council president convicted of funneling public money to a nonprofit he controlled has been ordered to repay some of that money.

The News Journal reports that Theo Gregory, who was convicted in November of official misconduct, was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution and a $1,000 fine on Friday.

The case against Gregory stems from a $40,000 grant that went to a nonprofit he founded and his wife helps run.

Prosecutors alleged that Gregory routed money to a nonprofit that paid him a salary after he left office in 2017.

Gregory’s defense said he didn’t benefit from the award since he donated money and services equal to or greater than that amount.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.