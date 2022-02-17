Delaware AG: 5 charged in more than 60 illegal gun purchases

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware’s attorney general announced that five people have been charged with 91 felonies related to more than…

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware’s attorney general announced that five people have been charged with 91 felonies related to more than 60 illegal gun purchases.

News outlets report that Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Wednesday that two of the guns were linked to two deaths in Delaware and others have been recovered in search warrants executed as far away as New York, but most are unaccounted for.

The attorney general’s office says one defendant is being held, but the rest were released on an unsecured bond.

Jennings voiced support for a permit-to-purchase law that would require anyone in Delaware wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state.

