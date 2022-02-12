SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:58 AM

Feb. 5-11, 2022

From the colorful, annual festival of the carnival in Nice, France, to a woman holding a picture of her granddaughter, who was killed in the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion, during a demonstration outside the Justice Palace in support of the judge investigating the blast in Beirut, Lebanon, to Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

