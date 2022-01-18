Police: 13-year-old girl killed in crash in Millsboro

Delaware State Police say a 13-year-old Frankford girl was killed when an SUV crashed with a flatbed truck in Millsboro.…

Police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on Hollyville Road when the driver of a northbound Jeep Liberty lost control and crossed into the path of a southbound Freightliner flatbed truck.

The Freightliner hit the passenger side of the Jeep, sending it off the road.

The Freightliner hit a tree.

Police say the front seat passenger in the Jeep, a 13-year-old girl, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old Frankford girl, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

