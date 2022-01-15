CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

FBI: Hostage taker was not focused on Jewish community

Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice

MLK III: History to remember Sinema unkindly over filibuster

University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

Let the challenges begin! Time for contesting census is here

2 weeks in, does NYC Mayor Eric Adams still have swagger?

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained

