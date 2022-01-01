CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
1 miner killed, 1 injured by falling tree

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:01 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say one mine worker was killed and another injured by a falling tree at an eastern Kentucky surface mine.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said 32-year-old Cecil T. Collett of Dryden, Virginia, was driving a pickup truck at the Colmar mine in Bell County on Tuesday when a tree fell from the high wall above the roadway and struck the vehicle.

Collett was pronounced dead and his passenger, 45-year-old Joshua Pendleton of Ewing, Virginia, suffered a broken hip and pelvis.

Officials say all mining operations at the site owned by Nally & Hamilton Enterprises Inc. were shut down while an investigation continues.

