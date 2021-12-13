Man extradited for fatal September shooting in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A man has been extradited from Maryland to Massachusetts to face charges in a fatal shooting in…

BOSTON (AP) — A man has been extradited from Maryland to Massachusetts to face charges in a fatal shooting in Boston that happened in September.

Police said 32-year-old Saquon Moore was arrested in Maryland on Nov. 17 and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on murder and other charges.

Moore is suspected of shooting of Arthur Miles in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Sept. 8. Police say the 34-year-old had been sitting in a car parked outside his apartment when a masked man fired several shots into the vehicle and fled.

He died at the hospital.

