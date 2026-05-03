Fire destroys a lab building on a University of South Florida campus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a blaze at a laboratory on the University…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a blaze at a laboratory on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg and officials said Sunday that the building could be a total loss.

The fire Saturday night prompted evacuations and sent up plumes of billowing smoke from the marine science lab building. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were released, USF President Moez Limayem wrote in a message to students and staff.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Limayem said damage assessments were ongoing, but the destruction was extensive.

“Our recovery teams are working with the College of Marine Science to prioritize key research material and equipment for salvage assessment when the building is cleared,” Limayem wrote.

Classes and exams scheduled for the lab building will be relocated.

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