Children’s hospital opening in eastern Kentucky

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 4:00 AM

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A children’s hospital has opened in eastern Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital opened Monday at Pikeville Medical Center.

It will be the first such hospital in the region and will serve Kentucky, southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

The 13,400-square-foot facility will provide inpatient and outpatient pediatric health care, meaning children won’t have to travel so far for care.

The other children’s hospitals in Kentucky are in Lexington and Louisville.

The Mettu Children’s Hospital provides specialty services, a 10-bed in-patient unit, 13 pediatric exam rooms, a children’s waiting area and a playroom.

