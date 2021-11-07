CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Storm closes section of NC barrier islands’ road to mainland

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 3:24 PM

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — A storm at the North Carolina coast has closed a section of the only road linking Hatteras Island to the mainland.

The state Department of Transportation said N.C. Highway 12 was closed starting Sunday morning from Rodanthe north to the Marc Basnight Bridge at Oregon Inlet due to ocean overwash that breached dunes protecting the road.

The department said the stretch could remain closed through Tuesday, since crews must clear the road and rebuild dunes.

The weather service posted coastal flood and high wind warnings for the Outer Banks, and said significant flooding also was expected along the southern Pamlico Sound and lower Neuse River.

