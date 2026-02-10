Timeline of Guthrie siblings’ video messages following their mother’s disappearance

PHOENIX (AP) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have posted a series of videos online since their…

PHOENIX (AP) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have posted a series of videos online since their mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, went missing earlier this month in a mysterious case that has gripped the nation.

In the Instagram videos, Savannah, Camron and Annie Guthrie acknowledged media reports of a ransom letter. The family has pleaded for their mother’s return and requested proof of life and contact with whoever took their mother. In one, they said they would pay.

The FBI has said it’s unaware of ongoing communication between Guthrie’s family and any purported kidnappers. On Tuesday, the agency released the first surveillance video that showed a masked person wearing gloves and a backpack at Nancy Guthrie’s home the night she went missing.

Savannah Guthrie posted images and video of the masked person and called on the public to reach out to law enforcement with any information.

Here is a timeline of the videos the family has posted:

Feb. 4

Savannah Guthrie acknowledged alongside her siblings that their family was aware of media reports of a purported ransom letter and that they were ready to talk and listen, but they wanted proof their mother was alive. They spoke directly to their mother. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman, you are God’s precious daughter, Nancy,” Savannah Guthrie said.

Feb. 5

Camron Guthrie, on behalf of the Guthrie family, said they had not heard anything directly from whoever took Nancy Guthrie. He said the family wanted to talk but was waiting for contact and needed a way to communicate in order to move forward. He also said they needed proof from whoever took their mother.

Feb. 7

Holding hands with her siblings, Savannah Guthrie they received a message and “understand” without providing any details. She said they were begging for their mother to be returned to them. “We will pay,” Guthrie said.

Feb. 9

Savannah Guthrie said her family was at an “hour of desperation” and they believed Nancy Guthrie was still out there. She asked not only for prayers but help, calling on the public to report anything they see or hear to law enforcement. No ransom note was mentioned, despite a purported deadline set for that evening.

Feb. 10

Savannah Guthrie posted surveillance images and video released by the FBI of an masked person with what appeared to be a handgun holster at the waist. The images are from the night Nancy Guthrie went missing. The person covered a camera with a gloved hand before placing plants over it.

A second post from Savannah Guthrie implored anyone with information on her mother to reach out to authorities. “Someone out there recognizes this person,” she said. “We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

